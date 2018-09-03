Govt to assure security of Zaireen visiting Iran, Iraq during Muharram: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that a comprehensive action plan should be chalked out in consultation with all stakeholders for security of Zaireen visiting Iran, Iraq and other holy places during upcoming month of Muharram.

He issued the directives at a meeting in Islamabad, on the issue of security and facilitation of the Zaireen.

The Prime Minister said security of the Zaireen visiting holy places abroad and facilitating them is foremost priority of government.

He directed that immigration counters at Pak-Iran border should be enhanced to facilitate Zaireen through speedy immigration process.

Imran Khan said a permanent mechanism should be evolved to streamline the entire operations of Zaireen in future.