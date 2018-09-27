Govt, opposition exchange harsh words over crony appointments

In the National Assembly on Thursday, both the treasury and opposition benches exchanged harsh words over appointments made in Radio Pakistan and other public sector organizations during the tenure of previous governments.

Taking the floor, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the successive governments destroyed public sector organizations including Radio Pakistan, PTV, Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan International Airline.

He accused the opposition parties of plundering the national exchequer in the past.

The Information Minister said projected expenditures of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation stand at 5.25 billion rupees for this year. He said we are providing four billion rupees to the National Broadcaster and its annual deficit is 1.25 billion rupees.

He said Khurshid Shah Committee regularized the services of eight hundred people in Radio Pakistan in one-day. He said political appointments were also made in PIA.

The opposition took strong exception to the statement made by the Information Minister and termed it irresponsible.

Khurshid Shah said he has never been the information minister and thus has nothing to do with appointments made in Radio Pakistan.

He said the information minister’s statement is not in line with the commitment made by the PTI to provide ten million jobs to the youth.

Nafeesa Shah also sought permission from the Speaker to move privilege motion against the Information Minister for the allegations he hurled against Khurshid Shah vis-à-vis appointments in Radio Pakistan.

Later, the opposition parties staged a walk out from the House on the statement of the Information Minister with Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and Khurshid Shah saying they will not return to the House till Fawad Chaudhry seeks pardon.

The opposition parties later returned to the House after Fawad Chaudhry sought apology over his remarks.

Responding to a call attention notice, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said necessary legislation will be done for protection of children.

He also urged provinces to fulfill their responsibility towards this end.

The Minister of State said he is visiting Karachi shortly where he will hold talks with Sindh government for capacity building of police department.