Govt opens Punjab Governor House for public

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also opened the doors of the Governor’s House in Lahore to public.

The locals will be allowed to visit the state building on Sunday from 10:00 am to 6:00pm.

Talking to media persons , Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the accountability process should be started from the upper level (higher officials).

“The people made it possible for PTI to reach the power corridors and now the party will provide access to state buildings,” said the Punjab governor.

“Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi. All the political parties should work together for the development of the city. The undergoing projects in Karachi will be completed shortly,” said Sindh governor Imran Ismail.—INP