Govt officers will have to solve common man’s problems: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people’s problems are his personal problems and he will go to every extent to solve them.

The CM expressed these views while talking to different delegations at the CM Office, here on Saturday.

He said that his holing of CM office is like a common man himself is holding it. “This is the responsibility of the departments and institutions concerned to resolve public complaints.

The past is gone. Now it is time for institutions and departments to work deligently,” he added.

He said that departments would have to produce results and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.”I will not tolerate delay in resolution of public complaints,” he added.

He listened to the problems of the people and issued orders to resolve them on-the-spot.

Usman Buzdar said that directions had been issued to the government offices to resolve public complaints on priority basis and an open door policy had been issued for the government offices.

“People will be able to visit officers for resolution of their problems without any hurdle,” he added.

He said it was decided to set up a state-of-the-art complaint cell at the CM Office and the cell would be connected to all districts through modern technology whereas he would personally monitor this cell.

The chief minister said the Punjab government is working to implement 100-day programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan and committees had been set up to implement 15 points of the programme concerning Punjab.

“I am personally monitoring implementation of the programme,” he added.

He said work in the past had been done without any planning and no attention was paid to solve problems of people, but the PTI government was taking solid measures in this regard and effective measures would be taken in future as well.—APP