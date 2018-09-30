Govt making efforts to strengthen national institutions: Ali

MARADAN: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that government is making efforts to strengthen the national institutions.

Talking to a delegation of Radio Pakistan Peshawar in District Mardan, he said necessary reforms in public sector are imperative to improve its performance.

Ali Muhammad Khan said according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI will depoliticize all government departments to make them public serving.

Referring to Radio Pakistan, he said Radio Pakistan is a historical institution which projects soft image of the country across the globe.