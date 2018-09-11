Govt firmly believes in freedom of expression: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhdary has said that the Government firmly believes in freedom of expression.

He said this in a message of felicitation to the newly elected office bearers of Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists.

The Minister said the Government would extend full cooperation to the journalistic community in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

He hoped that the newly elected office bearers would work hard for welfare of their community.