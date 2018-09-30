Govt determined to implement reforms: Information Minister

LAHORE: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says PTI government has initiated work to bring genuine change in the country.

Addressing a reception in Lahore on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become symbol of change and austerity in the country.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said it was the vision of Imran Khan that helped the PTI to win the general election.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is promoting the politics of middle class, which is not satisfied with the system in the country and desires a change.

He said that Imran Khan raised his voice against corruption and plundering and real change will come in Pakistan under his dynamic leadership.

He said that we have been inherited a debt of billions of dollars by the previous governments. The previous government took massive loans, which have put heavy pressure on national economy.

The ninister said that middle class people of Pakistan are not satisfied with the current system and they are seeking change.

Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said the government is focusing on health, education and cleanliness.