Govt decides against hiking prices of petrol, diesel

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Saturday decided against hiking price of petroleum products despite recommendation from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

This was disclosed by Finance Minister Asad Umar during an informal interaction with media personnel at Bani Gala.

He said there would be no change in price of the petroleum products for the next month.

“The current prices of petroleum products will remain in effect for the month of October,” the finance minister said.

The OGRA had submitted a summary to the petroleum division recommending that the petrol prices should be increased by at least Rs4.50 per liter starting from October 1.— NNI