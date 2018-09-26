Govt committed to resolve public issues: Imran Ismail

KARACHI:Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, Wednesday said that the federal government was committed to resolve the issues of the public on priority basis.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ameer Bux Bhutto and General Secretary Haleem

Adil Sheikh who called on him at the Governor House, said that elected representatives should give their suggestions and proposals for the solutions to the problems in their respective areas.

Overall political situation of the province, resolution to the public issues, initiation and timely completion of development projects in less-developed districts also came under the discussion.—APP