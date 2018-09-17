Govt committed to protect rights of women and minorities: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has said the government is committed to protect the rights of women of the country and minorities as well.

She was talking to Australian Ambassador for Women and Girls Dr Sharman Stone along with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Margaret Adamson in Islamabad today.

They exchanged views on gender equality and protection of Human Rights especially the rights of women and girls.

Australia’s Ambassador for women and High Commissioner to Pakistan appreciated the endeavors of government of Pakistan for Protection and promotion of Human Rights and successful awareness drive about Women’s right to inheritance.