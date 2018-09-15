Govt announces two-day public holiday on Ashura

The government has announced two public holidays on 20th and 21st of this month on the occasion of Ashura, Moharram-ul-Haram.

Notification to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Police will install CCTV cameras in coordination with organisers and ensure video recording of all the gatherings. The law enforcing agencies have also been directed to assure the installation of cameras and metal-detecting walk-through gates at all Muharram gatherings and processions.

In addition, Police is also directed to curb the wall chalking and posters that may hurt the sentiments of people.