Govt accords focus on primary, women education in 100 days plan: Minister

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Chief Minister for Education, Ziaullah Khan Bangesh has said brining improvement in education sector was top most priority of the KP government and that is why special focus was being paid to primary and women education in 100-days plan of PTI Govt.

He expressed these views during a briefing given to him by Secretary Education, Arshad Khanthat was also attended by Director Education Fareedullah Khan Khattak.

Bangash said directives were issued for completion of projects included in 100-days plan at earliest and steps should be taken for five years plan.

The CM’s advisor said KP Education Department would be made a role model for other provinces and all efforts and resources are being utilized for completion of 100-days plan for benefits of masses.

Bangash said Education Department would be connected with Tourism, Environment and other key institutions through IT imperative to save time of officials and people besides catering the modern days’ challenges.

In addition to inclusion of ongoing schemes, he said new development schemes would also be included in the budget and all decisions would be taken strictly on merit.

“The issue of shortage of teachers has been addressed and 882 female SST teachers recruited strictly on merit while recruitment process of 1618 male SST teachers were already completed.”

He said Govt would make efforts to bring maximum street children under schools net during enrollment campaign.—APP