Governor Houses of Peshawar, Murree open for public today

The historical Governor House Peshawar was opened for general public today.

A spokesman of the Governor House said, “Initially the Governor House would remain open on Sundays.”

Meanwhile, Governor House Murree was also opened for public on Sunday.

Another historical building, Balahisar Fort, which currently serves as the Frontier Corps headquarters, would also be opened to general public soon.

Talking to media on this occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said, “All such buildings will be utilized for public.”