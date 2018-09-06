Government to preserve literary, cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the work of poets and literary figures reflected eras of civilization and the government would make every Endeavor to preserve the country’s literary and cultural heritage.

Addressing a reference held here in the memory of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz, the minister said poets and writers portrayed the true image of their country to the world.

The reference, organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), was presided over by Minister Shafqat Mahmood while Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz, the son of Ahmad Faraz, was the chief guest.

Renowned writers Iftekhar Arif and Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik also spoke on the occasion. A large number of people attended the event.

Shedding light on the life of Ahmad Faraz, the minister said every decade produced many writers but only few of them were remembered forever for their work and Faraz was one of them.

He said the literary figures like Faraz presented their inner feelings in beautiful words and spoke the truth without any fear.

He recalled that he had met Ahmad Faraz first time in 1973. Besides a good poet, Faraz was a good human being, he added.—APP