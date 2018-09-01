Google honours Pakistani novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia with doodle

Karachi: Google is paying tribute to Pakistan’s legendary playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia with its doodle feature on her 88th birthday.

Surayya Bajia was born in Indian city of Hyderabad on September 1, 1930. She, along with her family, migrated to Pakistan after the partition of the sub-continent.

Bajia had acquired extensive knowledge of Arabic, Persian, English and Urdu literature and history at home through without having any formal degree.

She received numerous awards, including the Pride of Performance Award for her services to the performing arts in Pakistan. In 2012, she was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan. Besides the local awards, she was given the highest civil award of Japan.

She was died on February 10, 2016 at the age of 85.