Germany says closure of Washington PLO office undermines two-state solution

BERLIN: The United States’ decision to close the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) office in Washington will make it harder to reach a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said on Friday.

“Considering the current lack of communication we are seeing between the Israelis and the Palestinians, we are worried that this renewed unilateral move by the United States will cause the fronts to harden and make it more difficult to resume talks on a two-state solution,” she said.

The U.S. administration on Monday said the PLO’s office in Washington would be closed out of concern about Palestinian attempts to prompt an International Criminal Court investigation of Israel.–Reuters