Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers, who embraced Shahadat in an operation in North Waziristan yesterday, were held in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According ISPR, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also attended the funeral prayers.

Those who embraced martyrdom include Captain Junaid, who belonged to Tehsil Murree.

Havildar Abdul Razzaq belonged to District Astore. He is survived by wife, a son and five daughters.

Havildar Ameer belonged to District Gilgit. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Havildar Naseer belonged to Chilas, District Diamer. He is survived by wife and mother.

Havildar Asif belonged to District Khanewal. He is survived by wife, parents, seven sisters and a brother.

Sepoy Sami Ullah belonged to District Hunza in Gulgit Baltistan.

Sepoy Anwar Jan belonged to District Gizar in Gilgit Baltistan.