Funeral prayer of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be held on Friday

The funeral prayer of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be offered in Lahore at five p.m. on Friday (September 14).

According to a PML-N Spokesperson, the funeral prayer will be offered at Sharif Medical City at Jati Umra in Lahore, while Quran Khawni will be held on Sunday between Asar and Maghrib prayers.

Shahbaz Sharif has also reached London to bring back the dead body of Kulsoom Nawaz for burial in Pakistan.

Her funeral prayer will also be offered at Regents Plaza Park in London at 12:15 p.m. today after which her body will be flown to Pakistan.

PIA flight PK-758 carrying dead body of Kulsoom Nawaz will leave for Lahore from London’s Heathrow Airport at 10:00 p.m. today and land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.