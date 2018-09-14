Funeral prayer of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz held in Lahore

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been offered at Medical Complex ground in Lahore on Friday, AajNews reported.

Maulana Tariq Jameel led the funeral prayer.

The body of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was moved to Jati Umra where she will be laid to rest near the grave of Mian Sharif.

The high security arrangements were made at the Medical Complex ground. Three rows were separately formed for Sharif’s family and other VIPs. Barbed wire was used to separate the high-profile attendees from the ordinary citizens.