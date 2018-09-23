Former President General (R) Pervaiz Musharraf hits back hard at Indian Army Chief threats

ISLAMABAD: Former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf has hit out against the Indian Army Chief threat cum warning to Pakistan.

In social media, he has warned, “let India put something into practice first,” they will be taught a lesson.

He was responding in the wake of recent remarks from Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat:“talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand” and that there is a need to take revenge against the Pakistan army.

“Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But, I think the other side must also feel the same pain,” he tweeted.

Former military dictator Pervez Mushrraf lambasted while dubbing India a paper lion, “India should note that our military is brave, experienced and proficient in the battle field.”

Recalling 2001 Indian Parliament attack, Musharraf said after that incident, India had brought all of its troops on the borders and we stood in front of them for 10 months that forced Indian army to turn their tails from the ground.

“Indian Premier Narendra Modi wants to present Pakistan as a terrorist state for his political gains,” chief of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) stated.—INP