Foolproof voting system devised for overseas Pakistanis: ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan has said foolproof voting system has been devised for overseas Pakistanis for the by-elections to be held on 14th of next month.

Spokesperson of ECP Nadeem Qasim speaking at a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday said an awareness program has also been started for overseas Pakistanis to educate them about i-voting.

He said those possessing National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistani, Machine Readable Passport and are registered voter in any constituency are eligible for i-voting.

Nadeem Qasim said this is a pilot project and a report will be submitted in the parliament after its implementation.

He said Saturday is the last day for online registration.

The ECP Spokesperson said a website has been launched in this regard which is www.overseasvoting.gov.pk.