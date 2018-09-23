FM to participate in Washington General Assembly session

Washington: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reached Washington to participate in the General Assembly session. He will also attend an important meeting at Pakistani embassy in Washington today.

The Foreign Minister will present Pakistan’s stance on matters including Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly session as well as during his other meetings and talks in the US.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also meet his counterparts from different countries and hold talks with the US administration authorities on bilateral relations besides addressing the Pakistani community in Washington.