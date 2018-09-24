FM to lead Pakistan delegation at UNGA 73rd session in New York

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in New York to lead the Pakistan delegation at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly beginning on Tuesday.

He was received at the railway station by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi, and senior officials of the Pakistan Mission to the UN.

The Foreign Minister will address the General Assembly session on Saturday.

During his visit, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also attend several high level events and hold close to two dozen bilateral meetings with his counterparts from around the world.

On Wednesday, he will address the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation’s Contact Group on Kashmir on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

On Friday, he will speak at the Asia Society where he will interact with American academics, foreign policy experts and students.

Speaking at the ministerial meeting of CICA in New York today Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue working in collaboration with the member states of Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

The Minister said CICA has an important role in resolution of issues facing the region.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi felicitated Tajikistan on assuming chairmanship of the organization.

He welcomed Sri Lanka as member of CICA.