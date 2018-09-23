FM to address UNGA session on Saturday

Washington: UN General Assembly will hold a high-level plenary meeting on global peace tomorrow as part of centenary birth celebrations of Nelson Mandela, reported Radio Pakistan.

The assembly will begin annual debate on issues of war and peace on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is in Washington arrives in New York tonight and will lead Pakistani delegation at the UN General Assembly session.

Talking to APP, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said the Foreign Minister will address the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

He will set out the new government’s priorities and its position and policy on key international and regional issues including the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Maleeha Lodhi said the Foreign Minister will also attend several high-level events and hold around two dozen bilateral meetings.