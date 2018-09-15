FM Qureshi, Afghan President Ghani discuss regional peace, security

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held one on one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul today.

They discussed bilateral relations as well as the issues pertaining to regional peace and security.

Meanhwhile, delegation level talks have started between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Kabul in which the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as matters pertaining to peace and security are being discussed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leading the Pakistani delegation.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is also present in the talks.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is on a day long visit to Kabul held one on one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed bilateral relations as well as the issues pertaining to regional peace and security.