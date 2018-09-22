FM leaves for US to attend in UN General Assembly session

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left Islamabad for the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly session.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is also accompanying the Foreign Minister in his week-long visit to the United States.

In the UN General Assembly session, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will present Pakistan’s stance on host of issues including the Kashmir dispute.

The Foreign Minister will also meet his counterparts belonging to different countries, hold talks with the US administration and address the Pakistani community in Washington.