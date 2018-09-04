Five valuable shaving tips to avoid mess

Web Desk: Shaving is a removal of unwanted hair with the help of razor. The process of shaving shed hair and get scattered all around. It often blocks the drain. You splatter some water, wipe it clean and take a quick shower to clean it away.

But here are some quick suggestions or shaving hacks that keep all these issues at bay and give you a clean and safe shaving experience.

Avoid drain blockage

It is obvious that all your shaving hair will fall in the basin. As you’re habitual of rinsing your hair down the drain, in case things turn awry, use baking soda and vinegar to unblock the drain.

First trim, then use razor

If you want to save some shaving cream and your effort, then simply pick a face trimmer. First cut your hair length to a bare minimum and then strike the razor. It also save yourself from troubling.

When a shower post a shave, is not an option.

While a shower post a shave is the easiest clean-up, sometimes, it’s not even an option. Because clearly, you’re in a hurry and the clock’s not your best friend. Simple—cover your chest with an old towel/cloth and save yourself the hairy turmoil.

Cardboard = Dust Pan.

Though, almost a habit—you don’t need your fingers to push the trimmed strands towards the drain. Get a piece of cardboard, cut a rectangular piece and use it as a dust pan. Or to be precise, as a ‘hair pan’.

Rinse the razor often

Through your everyday shaving ordeal, ensure you’re rinsing the razor every now and then. To remove the pesky strands, that happen to get stuck in the blades. Besides providing you with the experience of a better shave, this will eliminate the need for a second round of shaving.