First beauty queen to wear hijab in Miss England final

Web Desk: A 20-year-old Muslim beauty queen, Sara Iftekhar is set to be the first to wear a hijab in the Miss England finals, reported Mirror.

She will work to catwalk in the headscarf this week, also hoping to get the crown.

She is a Muslim law student, who previously won Miss Huddersfield and Yorkshire’s Miss popularity rounds.

Earlier, women have worn the hijab in qualifying rounds but Sara is the first to wear it for a final.

The result of Miss England, will be announced on Tuesday at Kelham Hall, Notts. Then she will go on to Miss World in China.