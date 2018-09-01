First 20-hour flight will have sleeping berths and a gym

Web Desk: Engineers worked hard to make aircraft that can make longer flight. The world’s 20-hour flight will take off in 2022 around the world from Sydney to London, reported India Times.

This international airline believes it has a plane that can achieve the impossible.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce challenged Boeing and Airbus to an engineering battle, to build a plane capable of making that flight. Project Sunrise will first check if the London to Sydney route is economically feasible, after which Qantas intends to start direct connections from major cities in the North and South America, Europe and Africa to Australia.

Of course, you couldn’t possibly expect passengers to just sit in a single spot for 20 hours, no matter how comfortable you make the seat. That’s why Qantas is dreaming up a lush flying hotel, complete with sleeping bunks, child-care facilities, and perhaps even a mini gym.

“We’re challenging ourselves to think outside the box,” Joyce said. “Would you have the space used for other activities — exercise, bar, creche, sleeping areas and berths? Boeing and Airbus have been actually quite creative in coming up with ideas.”