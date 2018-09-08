Fire breaks out in Lahore plaza

LAHORE: A fire broke out in a multi-storey plaza at M M Alam Road on Saturday and spread to various floors of the building.

The plaza was filled with thick black smoke causing suffocation among the people stuck up there.

Rescue officials rushed to the spot and started emergency and relief operations.

However, they faced difficulties in the operation as excessive smoke was billowing from the plaza.

However, any causality or injury has yet to be confirmed as the fire-fighters were busy in extinguishing the fire.

The trapped people were being evacuated from the building through ropes, resuce sources said. —APP