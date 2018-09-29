Find out why this man writes CV by hand?

Web Desk: In this age of technology, uploading a CV on a job-seeking portal or printing multiple copies of one’s resume might not be a big deal.

But sadly, the situation is not same for all. A 21-year-old Carlos Auarte from Argentina, submitted a hand-written CV recently at a café, as he had no money to print on.

Cordoba was an unemployed youth and determined to get a work despite all odds. He even borrowed some money from his grandmother for his job search to go around various places in the town to find about vacancies.

When he arrived at a local café, he was said that they weren’t looking for anyone at the moment but if he was interested he could leave his resume behind.

“He explained he couldn’t afford the minor expense of printing his resume so she had an idea: scribble it on a piece of paper,” a Daily Mail report said.

Listing out his qualifications and experiences, Duarte scribbled all the necessary information and put his contact number. Lastly, in black, thanked her for accepting the CV and apologised for the unpresentable sheet.

With over 10,000 shares on Facebook alone, the post really got the attention of many employers and he has been flooded with job offers. Finally, after a few interviews, he secured a job and is working in a glass company, the CNN report added.