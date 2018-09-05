Finance minister dispatches letters to CMs of all provinces for 9th NFC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar has written letters to all Provincial Chief Ministers for the reconstitution of the 9th National Finance Commission (NFC).

The NFC is required to be set up at intervals not exceeding five years as required under clause (1) of the Article 160 of the constitution. The Federal Finance Minister and the Finance Ministers of the Provinces are the statutory members of NFC. It is customary to include one non-statutory member from each province.

Letters have accordingly been dispatched to Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh, Mahmood Khan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhua and to Jam Kamal Khan Chief Minister Balochistan.

The letters stated that after general elections 2018, new governments are in place both at the Federal and Provincial levels, necessitating re-confirmation of non-statutory members from the provinces.

The Finance Minister has asked the Provincial Chief Ministers to either reconfirm the earlier nominated members or intimate the change in the nomination to enable the Federal Government to notify the 9th NFC and start deliberations of the Commission.—INP