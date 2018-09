Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that a comprehensive policy will be evolved for tax reforms.

He was speaking at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad today.

The Finance Minister said that policy making and tax collection will separated in the FBR as per the global practice.

He said the policy board will soon be constituted in which businessmen will also be given representation.

Asad Umar said the business community will also be taken on board on tax reforms.