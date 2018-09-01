Final trailer of ‘ The Predator’ is super violent

Web Desk: The final trailer of the Fox studio’s movie, ‘The Predator’ has been released. The clip is full of non-stop action of which involves the predators slaughtering human like animals.

The predator is the sixth installment in the Predator franchise. It is directed by Shane Black.

The trailer begins with a rag tag and slightly crazy team being assembled to take down the predators, an alien species who are nearly impossible to stop and kill humans as though they were swatting flies. Black has previously said that he wanted to make an old-school thriller, and this is apparent from the promotional material, particularly this trailer.

The movie casts Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen and Sterling K Brown.

Watch trailer