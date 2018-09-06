Fazl calls government a sham, demands resignation of CEC

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday called the present government a ‘sham’ and demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner over alleged rigging in polls.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the JUI-F leader said that all political parties had expressed their reservations over rigging in the election.

“Parties have not accepted the result of the polls. There is still time for the election commission to accept its failure and the chief election commissioner to tender his resignation,” said Rehman.

The JUI-F leader stated that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will start a campaign to raise awareness in the public.

“The present government is a sham, the prime minister and the chief ministers are a sham.”

“The present government does not have diplomatic manners. The government has been handed over to the ineligible lot. The country needs to be saved now. We are ready to sacrifice everything for national freedom,” he said.

Responding to a question about the recently held presidential election, the politician said the opposition had decided to face Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) refused to vote for Shehbaz Sharif at the last moment.

“We were unable to understand the PPP’s move,” he noted.—INP