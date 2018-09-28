Father gives mobile shaped tombstone to dead daughter

Web Desk: A 25-year-old Rita Shameeva died in 2016 from unknown causes. Her grieving father commissioned a unique iPhone-shaped gravestone in Russia in the memory of her.

The people visiting Yuzhnoye cemetery in Ufa are perplexed by the five-feet tombstone erected over the burial plot of Rita Shameeva.

Reportedly, her father purchased the headstone and installed it. The father installed it because his daughter was a mobile-lover.

It’s a fairly good representation, likely of the iPhone 7, complete with engravings to portray the Home button, front and rear cameras, and even the light sensors and LED flash. It’s not just a blank phone obviously, considering this is a memorial. Instead the “phone” has the woman’s face as its screensaver, along with her name and dates of birth and death.

It seems likely the gravestone was designed by a Siberian artists named Pavel Kalyuk. In 2016, his company began designing “death accessories” as a publicity stunt, some of which included iPhone headstones like this one.