Fakhar Zaman aims to repeat Champions trophy performance in Asia Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s opener ,Fakhar Zaman is aiming to repeat Champions trophy sterling performance in the Asia Cup being played from September 15 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

“I am focusing on enhancing my batting skills during the training camp to aim for scoring big scores in the event and I have set my sight on demonstrating a fine batting display against India in the Cup,” he told media on Wednesday at the Pak team’s training camp for Asia Cup at Gadaffi stadium.

He said he always tries to live up to the expectations in every match in which he is part of Pak team and he has his set target to perform in Asia Cup.

“We are preparing hard for the Cup and the team management is taking every measure to boost the fitness and performance level of every player,” he added.

Fakhar rejected a questioner that Pak-India match does not involve added pressure. “Every match has its own pressure and obviously Pak-India matches have added pressure and the team which control its nerves and sustain the pressure will perform better”.

“As a team it will be our utmost effort not to take pressure and play according to the need of the match and I believe collective efforts are always key to success, no matter how fancied or strong the opponents are,” said the dashing opener.

He said change in the opening pair can be a factor to affect the usual performance of the opening duo but a player must have the capability to adjust with different situations and perform to his full potential.

“I have developed good understanding with Imam ul Haq (opener) and we both play from the same department which has helped us to strengthen our batting association and coordiantion,” he added.

Fakhar Zaman termed Indian batting maestro, Virat Kholi ‘a great player’ and said his absence in the Asia Cup is not going to make a big difference on his side.

“Indian side is a world class team and I anticipate a thrilling and tough encounter with it in the Cup,” he maintained.

Answering a question, he praised the batting of Pak team’s middle order saying whenever an opportunity comes across it performs to a high level and plays its due role in elevating team’s performance.

He revealed that apart from bettering his batting he is also doing bowling practice and if given a chance he will be seen in action in the role of bowler in the Asia Cup.—NNI