Experts to be consulted for promoting higher education: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said experts will be consulted to promote higher education in the country.

Talking to renowned scientist Dr Atta-ur-Rehman in Islamabad, he said every possible effort will be made to provide required resources to universities for promotion of higher education.

Imran Khan said promotion of education, uniformity in curricular and provision of modern educational facilities to youth in the field of science and technology are among foremost priorities of his government.

A proposal to convert the Prime Minister House into a modern research center for higher education was also discussed.