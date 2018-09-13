Experts suggest pregnant mothers not to eat a child’s leftover

Web Desk: Recently, scientists warned pregnant women to avoid eating leftover’s of their children as it could make their unborn child infected with a ‘stealth virus’, reported Deccanchronicle.

According to the experts at George’s University of London, CMV (cytomegalovirus) can be transmitted through a child’s saliva while kissing or sharing the same food.

The virus can put babies at the risk of deafness, cerebral palsy and even cause developmental issues.

They said, “The most important message is not to come into contact with the saliva of the young child.”

“We would discourage women from sharing food. It’s quite common for parents to finish uneaten meals,” they added.

“Don’t kiss your children directly on their lips, kiss them on the forehead.”

Another way to escape from the virus is to make sure your hands are always clean. There is no screening or vaccine for the virus that can cause severe disabilities.

Medical experts are trying to raise awareness about the infection as it can dangerously affect unborn.