Experts say dengue is becoming a growing global issue

Web Desk: Painful dengue fever is caused by dengue viruses. Estimated 400 million people worldwide caught the virus every year, about 100 million get progressively sick and 2.5 percent of those patients die, reported Deccanchronicle.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), estimated 40 percent of world’s population is at risk of being infected due to environmental conditions and burden of disease; people of all age groups are at risk. Most people who are infected have mild or no symptoms.

Experts say that mild symptoms of dengue may be confused with other illnesses that cause fever and flu-like symptoms. He stated that the most common symptoms are fever, and one or more of the following:

1) Headache

2) Eye pain (typically behind the eyes)

3) Muscle, joint, or bone pain

4) Rashes

5) Nausea and vomiting

6) Unusual bleeding (nose or gum bleed, small red spots under the skin, or unusual bruising)

Warning signs:

1) Severe stomach pain or vomiting (at least 3 vomiting episodes within 24 hours)

2) Bleeding from the nose or gums

3) Vomiting blood, or blood in the stool

4) Drowsiness or irritability

5) Pale, cold, or clammy skin

6) Difficulty in breathing

If anyone you know have symptoms of dengue, immediately consult a doctor.