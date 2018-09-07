Entire nation displayed faith, unity & discipline on Defence Day: COAS

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that the whole nation across Pakistan displayed faith, unity, and discipline on the Defence Day and the same will take the nation to its rightful destination.

The COAS shared his message through the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

DG ISPR took to Twitter in order to express gratitude of the Army Chief to the people who attended the Defence Day ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Paying homage to the martyrs and their families, the COAS also stressed on the elements that will guide Pakistani nation to its desired destination.

“COAS thanks all honourable guests for gracing [the] Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at the GHQ. We displayed faith, unity, and discipline as a nation across the country. Same shall take us to our rightful destination, IA. Salute to the martyrs and their families”, the military’s spokesperson tweeted.

Last night, addressing the ceremony of Defence and Martyrs Day, the COAS said that the country’s valiant soldiers taught India a befitting lesson in 1965 and crushed all their dreams.

COAS Bajwa was of the view that country’s foes sensed that Pakistan can’t be beaten at conventional warfare so they imposed terrorism on our motherland but the armed forces beat the menace with their efforts and sacrifices.

“Our houses, schools, places of worship and leaders were attacked in order to weaken us. More than 70,000 Pakistanis were martyred or injured in this war on terror but the nation should be saluted for its courage that it once again emerged successful,” said Bajwa.—NNI