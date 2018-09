LONDON: England were 243 for two in their second innings, a lead of 283 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Monday.

Alastair Cook was 103 not out, having scored a hundred in his final Test innings, with England captain Joe Root unbeaten on 92.

Together they had so far shared an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 181 runs.

England lead this five-match series 3-1. —AFP