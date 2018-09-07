England 198-7 at 1st day close of fifth Test against India

LONDON: England were 198 for seven after winning the toss at stumps on the first day of the fifth Test against India at the Oval on Friday.

Alastair Cook made 71 in his final Test appearance before he retires from England duty.

England’s all-time record run-scorer batted for over four hours until he played on to Jasprit Bumrah, having faced 190 balls including eight fours.

But his exit sparked a collapse that saw England lose six wickets for 48 runs, with three batsmen — captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran all out for nought.

Ishant Sharma took three for 28 in a miserly 22 overs, with fellow quick Bumrah returning figures of two for 41 in 21.

England lead this five-match series 3-1. —AFP