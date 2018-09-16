Eight bogies of Khushhal Express derailed near Attock

Miyanwali: Eight bogies of Khushhal Khan Express coming from Karachi derailed between Masaan and Sohan Bridge railway station near Attock. The incident injured 17 passengers, reported Aaj News.

According to the railway sources, Khushhal Khan Express was heading to Peshawar from Karachi, the incident was happened between Masaan and Sohan Bridge railway station near Attock.

According to rescue authorities, the train incident injured 17 passengers collectively.

Railway track has been closed which resulted in disrupting vehicle transport at Kundyan Pindi section.