Member of PCB Board of Governors and former President of ICC, Ehsan Mani, who was the Prime Minister’s nominee for the post, has been elected as chairman PCB.

He was elected by the Board of Governors (BoG.) Ehsan Mani was elected unopposed in the BoG meeting convened at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore today for a period of three years.

The post has been lying vacant since the previous Chairman, Najam Sethi tendered his resignation last month.