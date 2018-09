Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman says efforts are being made to bring the opposition on same page.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he thanked President PML-N Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for his support to him in presidential election.

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said all political parties except PPP will vote to Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in upcoming Presidential elections.