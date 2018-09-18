ECP reserves verdict in Shahbaz Sharif plea

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday reserved verdict in response to plea of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif filed against PTI’s parliamentarian Faisal Vawda election from National Assembly constituency NA-249 (Karachi West-II).

Appearing on behalf of Mian Shahbaz Sharif before two member bench of Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice retired Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, advocate Sharafat Ali Ch urged the Commission to declare the poll void on the ground that Returning officer failed to resolve factual controversy in the matter.

Returning officer had rejected application of the PML-President for recounting votes in the constituency as Sharafat Ch informed the Commission that declining plea for recounting of votes was violation of the Commission provisions saying Vawda victory margin was only 723 votes.

Responding to query of a member of the bench Justice retired Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi that as to why to the applicant not invoked the jurisdiction of Election Tribunal in the current matter, Sharafat Ch submitted that Election Commission has powers to declare the poll void.

Later, the bench reserved verdict in the matter.—NNI