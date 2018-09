ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed petitions seeking de-notification of PML-N’s registration under the name of Nawaz.

Announcing its reserved verdict in Islamabad Wednesday, the Commission unanimously rejected all the four petitions in this regard.

The petitions regarding de-notification of PML-N’s registration under the name of Nawaz was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, Ibrar Hussain Raza and others.