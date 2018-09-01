ECP begins online registration of Overseas Pakistanis

Election Commission of Pakistan is starting online registration of Overseas Pakistanis as voters from today. The process will continue till 15th of September.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the ECP’s Director General Public Relations, Nadeem Qasim said overseas Pakistanis possessing valid machine-readable passports can get them registered as voters .

He said the online voting registration system has been developed in collaboration with NADRA.

To a question, he said it is a pilot project and overseas Pakistanis can get them registered as voters to exercise their right to franchise in upcoming by-elections in the country.

Nadeem Qasim said over seven hundred thousand Pakistanis will be registered as voters through the newly developed system.