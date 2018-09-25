ECC directs to ensure 100pc collection of electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has directed that 100 per cent collection of electricity bills be ensured and line losses be reduced to the maximum.

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired the meeting of the Committee in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Umar Ayub briefed the meeting on the matter.

The Committee directed National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and Power Division to prepare a comprehensive plan for the next five years.

The Committee postponed decision regarding increase in power tariff till its next meeting.